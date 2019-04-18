Home

Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
Lyford. Ida. Passed peacefully away on 10th April 2019, aged 88 years at Beech Tree Care Home. Much loved wife of Johnny and treasured Mum, Nan and Great Gran. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Her funeral will be at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 26th April at 12 noon and afterwards at the Mercure Newbury West Grange Hotel. Family flowers only but if desired donations to Dementia UK via Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HX. 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 18, 2019
