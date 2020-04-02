Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Iris BUXCEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Rosemary BUXCEY

Add a Memory
Iris Rosemary BUXCEY Obituary
BUXCEY, Iris Rosemary passed away peacefully at home with her family after a brave fight on Thursday 26th March 2020. Loving mother of Steve and Sue, wonderful grandmother (nanny) to Sam and Molly and mother-in-law to Tony and Isaac, she will be desperately missed by all. A special thankyou to Tina for her care & devotion. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium Friday 24 April, unfortunately restricted to immediate family only. Family flowers only, voluntary donations to Newbury Cancer Care, sent C/O Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -