BUXCEY, Iris Rosemary passed away peacefully at home with her family after a brave fight on Thursday 26th March 2020. Loving mother of Steve and Sue, wonderful grandmother (nanny) to Sam and Molly and mother-in-law to Tony and Isaac, she will be desperately missed by all. A special thankyou to Tina for her care & devotion. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium Friday 24 April, unfortunately restricted to immediate family only. Family flowers only, voluntary donations to Newbury Cancer Care, sent C/O Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 2, 2020