WESTALL on 4th October, Ivan passed peacefully away in his sleep aged 76. A loving husband to Sheila, father to Martin and Diane, stepfather to Colin and a devoted grandad and great grandad he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in his memory are for Thames Valley & Chiltern Air Ambulance and Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 17, 2019
