JACKSON. Ivor passed suddenly but peacefully away on 30th April 2019 in Great Western Hospital with his wife and family around him. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St Lawrence Church, Hungerford on Tuesday 21st May at 3pm followed by interment at St Saviours Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired are for Brighter Futures (Great Western Hospital) c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on May 9, 2019