Vallis James Albert "Jim" (Formerly of Midgham and Thatcham) Passed away peacefully on 23rd November 2020 aged 88. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sybel, children Anne, Keith, Alan and the late Michael along with their families and friends. Due to Covid restrictions the funeral will be a private service on Tuesday 15th December, a webcast of the service is available - for details please contact Jonathan Williams Independent Funeral Directors 01256 817603. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society and the Hampshire Medical Fund.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 3, 2020