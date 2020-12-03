Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Vallis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Vallis

Add a Memory
James Vallis Obituary
Vallis James Albert "Jim" (Formerly of Midgham and Thatcham) Passed away peacefully on 23rd November 2020 aged 88. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sybel, children Anne, Keith, Alan and the late Michael along with their families and friends. Due to Covid restrictions the funeral will be a private service on Tuesday 15th December, a webcast of the service is available - for details please contact Jonathan Williams Independent Funeral Directors 01256 817603. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society and the Hampshire Medical Fund.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -