GRIFFIN Janet sadly passed away in Newbury on 5th February 2020. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, she will be greatly missed. All are invited to attend her funeral service at St Mary's Church Shaw on Monday 9th March 2020 at 2.00pm. There will follow a private burial attended by close family at Shaw Cemetery. Family flowers only please but charitable donations if desired can be made to the Woodland Trust or the British Heart Foundation c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB.
