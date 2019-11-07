|
PARSONS (Harrington by second marriage) Janet sadly passed away on 30th October 2019 at Audrey Needham House aged 80 years. She will be greatly missed by her brother John, her son Andrew, her daughter in law Tracey, her grandsons Jason and Christian and her great granddaughter Laila. Funeral to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on 19th November 2019 at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Charitable donations in Janet's memory can be made to Dementia UK c/o Tuner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 7, 2019