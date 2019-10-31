Home

Janet Tuthill

Janet Tuthill Obituary
Tuthill, Janet. On 18th October Jan passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, aged 78. Beloved wife to Fred, beloved mother to Kerry, Nicola and Cindy, beloved Grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by everyone. Funeral to take place Friday 15th November, 12pm at West Berkshire Crematorium. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to The Salvation Army or SSAFA c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 31, 2019
