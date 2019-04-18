Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:15
West Berkshire Crematorium
Thatcham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Irene COOPER

Obituary Condolences

Janice Irene COOPER Obituary
COOPER. Janice Irene. Passed away peacefully on 30th March 2019 at Brendoncare, Froxfield, aged 72 years. Jan will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family, friends and everyone in the world of vintage aviation. A Service to celebrate her life will be held at West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham on Thursday 25th April 2019 at 11.15am. Flowers welcome or donations would be appreciated to benefit Dementia UK c/o Claridge Funeral Service, Parade Mews, The Parade, Marlborough. SN8 1NE. Telephone 01672 511836.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.