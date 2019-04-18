|
COOPER. Janice Irene. Passed away peacefully on 30th March 2019 at Brendoncare, Froxfield, aged 72 years. Jan will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family, friends and everyone in the world of vintage aviation. A Service to celebrate her life will be held at West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham on Thursday 25th April 2019 at 11.15am. Flowers welcome or donations would be appreciated to benefit Dementia UK c/o Claridge Funeral Service, Parade Mews, The Parade, Marlborough. SN8 1NE. Telephone 01672 511836.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 18, 2019