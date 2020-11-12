|
|
THORN Jaqueline. Jackie passed away at the North Hants Hospital on 22nd October 2020 aged 76 years. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband Colin, daughters Sandra, Deb, Nicola, Son in laws Mike, Steve and Mike her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and all her family and friends. A private Family service will take place followed by a Memorial at a later date. Donations in Jackie's Memory are to The Dogs Trust and can be sent c/o Camp Hopson Newbury
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 12, 2020