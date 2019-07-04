|
PIPIKAKIS. Princess Jasmine Rose passed away after a short illness, bravely borne, on 21st June 2019 aged 17 years. A much loved daughter, sister, niece and grandaughter. Funeral service to take place on Monday 8th July at West Berkshire Crematorium at 2.15pm, followed by celebration of life at Chieveley Village Hall from 4pm. It has been requested by the family to wear something pink for Jasmine. Flowers or donations for Naomi House and Jack's Place Childrens Hospice are welcome in Jasmine's memory and may be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on July 4, 2019