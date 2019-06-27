Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean BLOXSOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean BLOXSOM

Obituary Condolences

Jean BLOXSOM Obituary
BLOXSOM Jean passed away peacefully at Torbay Hospital on 20th June 2019, aged 90 years. Widow of Billy. Much loved Mum of Richard (deceased), Rose and David. Dearly loved Granny to Hugh, Annie and Pip. Sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral Service at West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham on Monday 8th July at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary c/o Dianne Mackinder Funeral Service, Wagon Yard, Marlborough SN8 1LH Tel. (01672) 5122444
Published in Newbury Today on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.