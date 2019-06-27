|
BLOXSOM Jean passed away peacefully at Torbay Hospital on 20th June 2019, aged 90 years. Widow of Billy. Much loved Mum of Richard (deceased), Rose and David. Dearly loved Granny to Hugh, Annie and Pip. Sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral Service at West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham on Monday 8th July at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Sidmouth Donkey Sanctuary c/o Dianne Mackinder Funeral Service, Wagon Yard, Marlborough SN8 1LH Tel. (01672) 5122444
Published in Newbury Today on June 27, 2019