LEATHAM, Jean passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital on 11th March 2020 aged 90 years. Jean will be greatly missed by friends, family and the Hermitage community where she was involved in many areas of volunteer work over her 60 years living in the village. Given current restrictions a very small family cremation will take place later this month and a Thanksgiving Service will take place at a later date. Thoughts can be registered and Donations in memory of Jean to Cancer Research UK or Christian Aid may be made via www.abwalker.co.uk All enquires to A B Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HP. Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 2, 2020