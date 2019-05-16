Home

Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30
West Berkshire Crematorium
STANBROOK Jean passed away peacefully at West Berkshire Community Hospital on Friday 10th May 2019 ages 84 years. A much loved mum to Kevin and Jeanette, nanny to Amy and Jade and great grandmother to Sienna. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 29th May at 10.30am. Please wear something colourful. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Ward Fund (Donnington and Highclere) c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, 31a Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. (01635)868444
Published in Newbury Today on May 16, 2019
