ALLEN On 6th February 2020, Jean Wallin – nee Hutchins, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long, happy and truly wonderful life, aged 92 years. Jean was a devoted wife to the late John, mother to Chris, mother in law to Jenny, and friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff at Aldbourne Nursing Home – where Jean had been residing over the last few months - for all the care they have shown. A service of celebration, for Jean's life, will be held at St Lawrence's Church, Hungerford, on Friday 28th February 2020, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired – in Jean's memory to Alzheimer's Research UK – c/o R C Smallbone, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 13, 2020