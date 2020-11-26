|
MUSGROVE Jenetta. Aged 80 years from Probus and previously from Newbury and Oxford. Jenetta (known as Jennie) passed away after a short time in hospital on Wednesday 18th November, 2020. Wife to John (deceased), much loved Mum to Vicki and Charlotte as well as Grannie to Olivia and Antonia. Furthermore, Mother-in-law to Rob and James. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held at St John's Church, Truro followed by cremation (please contact the family for more details). Jennie will leave her home in Probus at 11.30am on Friday 4th December for those wishing to show their respects. Family flowers only. However, donations in memory of Jenetta will be divided between Myeloma UK and Sally's Cat Rescue, St Austell via www.memorygiving.com
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 26, 2020