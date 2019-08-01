|
|
PIPER Jennifer Ann "Jenny" sadly passed away on 15th July 2019 aged 74 years. Beloved wife of John, Mother of David, Mother in law to Marisa, Nanny to Tom and Luke and sister to Richard, she will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Funeral service to take place on 15th August 2019 at West Berkshire Crematorium at 11.15am. Donations in Jenny's memory can be made to Newbury Cats Protection and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 1, 2019