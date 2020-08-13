|
|
Austin Jenny, passed away peacefully at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital, Winchester on 31st July 2020 aged 76 years following a short illness. Loving Wife to John, much loved Mum to Emily and Charlotte, mother-in-law to Michael and Andy and devoted Nana to Jonas, Tula, Jack and Thomas. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Private funeral service to be held at St Thomas's Church, Woolton Hill. Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be made payable to Swings and Smiles and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 13, 2020