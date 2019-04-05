|
HIGGITT. Jill. On Wednesday 20th February 2019, suddenly taken from us at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Jill Margaret Higgitt, aged 84 years. Loving widow to Ken, devoted mother to Russell, Lesley and Darren, also grandmother to Brad, Aaron, Kieran, Ryan, Jay, Lee and Chelsea. Will be sadly missed by family and all who knew her. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 21st March 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to British Heart Foundation c/o Geoffrey Church Funeral Directors, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham. RG19 3HX. Tel 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019