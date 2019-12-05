Home

Jo (Ridler) KNIGHT

Jo (Ridler) KNIGHT
KNIGHT Jo (nee Ridler) passed away peacefully at home on Friday 22 November 2019 after a long brave battle with breast cancer. Jo will be sadly missed by all family and friends. The funeral service is to take place at West Berks Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 3pm and after at Deanwood Golf Club. Please wear a splash of yellow to help us celebrate Jo. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Cancer Research UK or Sue Ryder UK c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel 01635 868444.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 5, 2019
