Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
Thatcham
View Map
Joan BARTLETT Obituary
BARTLETT Joan, widow of George Bartlett, sadly passed away on Wednesday 11th March at Royal Berkshire Hospital aged 98. Joan will be sorely missed by all her children, her grand children, her great grandchildren and all her friends. The Funeral will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham on Thursday 9th April at 11am. Family have requested that no flowers are taken to the funeral and instead would welcome cash donations or cheques (payable to Cancer Research UK), which will be gift aided. These can be donated on the day or cheques can be sent C/O Turner Brothers, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 19, 2020
