HAZEL Joan Bishop. On Monday September 23rd 2019, Hazel Joan Bishop passed away peacefully, aged 90 years. A much loved mother to Christopher and Nicholas and grandma to Lauren and Grace. Hazel is now at peace with her beloved husband Derek and daughter Dawn. The funeral service will be held at the West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham on Tuesday October 8th at 13:30. Family flowers only, donations to Cancer Research, c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 3, 2019