|
|
HOWE Joan 'Alison' Peacefully passed away at Treliske Hospital on Monday 10th February 2020, aged 87 years of Crackington, Bude. Formerly of Kingsclere. Much loved Wife of the late Alan. Much loved Mum, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. A Thanksgiving Service for her life will be held at Tresparrett Methodist School Room, on Tuesday 25th February at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given if desired for 'Tresparrett Methodist Church' by retiring collection or c/o The Arthur W Bryant Funeral Service, 19 Market Place, Camelford, Cornwall, PL32 9PD. Tel: 01840 214891
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 20, 2020