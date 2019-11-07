Home

Percy, Joan passed away peacefully at home on 30th October 2019, aged 94 years. She will be sadly missed by daughter, Ann, Son-in-law Geoff, Grandchildren Helen and David and her four great grandchildren. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Cancer Research UK c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 7, 2019
