Sayers Joan Louisa. Passed away peacefully at Royal Berkshire Hospital on 14th May 2019 aged 94 years. A much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 6th June at All Saint's Church Brightwalton at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on May 30, 2019
