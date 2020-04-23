Home

John Albert PAINTING

PAINTING John Albert sadly passed away on the 15th March 2020 aged 84. He went peacefully after suffering in silence for many months. He is survived by one Son and three Daughters and his Grandchildren. His cremation service has already taken place. The family would like to thank the Sue Ryder Team for their endless help and support. Also, the Marie-Curie nurses who gave John the best care we could ask for. We will be eternally grateful. If desired, donations in John's memory would be very much appreciated for the Marie Curie Charity may be made via John's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House. 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. T: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 23, 2020
