John Bailey Obituary
Bailey John (Pops) passed away surrounded by loved ones in Royal Berkshire Hospital on 29th September aged 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Bridget, a much loved father to Peter, Mary-Anne and Elizabeth and Grand Pops and Great Grand Pops. Funeral service to be held at St Marys Church Burghfield the middle of November followed by a burial. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Horse Trust c/o Co Op Funeral, 48 Bishopswood Road, Tadley Hampshire RG26 4HD Tel 0118 9814420
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 5, 2020
