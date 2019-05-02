|
BRITTAIN John passed away peacefully at home aged 72 years on 26th April 2019. A devoted husband to Alex and a loving brother to Carole and Anne. He will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. The funeral will take place at St. Mary's Church, Great Shefford on 13th May 2019 at 3:30pm. All are welcome to attend. Family flowers only. Please wear country tweeds if you have them. Donations in John's memory may be made out to Dementia UK c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on May 2, 2019