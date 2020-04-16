|
|
COTTINGHAM John sadly died of Covid 19 at Basingstoke Hospital on April 1st; true to character he was destined to have the last laugh! He is survived by his wife Mel, children: Janet, John and Michael and his grandchildren: Steven, Eva, Francesca, Alfie, Imogen and Joseph - he was very proud of them all! He outlived his beloved first wife and daughter; Betty and Lesley by many, many years. Due to the horrid current situation the funeral has to be for immediate family only. John was a larger than life character and his funeral will be celebrated once restrictions are lifted by a memorial mass at St Joseph's Church, and hopefully a wake at The Rampant Cat. Details to be published in due course. Family flowers only and donations to the RNLI or Injured Jockey's Fund. The memorial details will be published in the NWN. He always did it his way!
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 16, 2020