HILL John Ernest passed away at home with family by his side on 20th January 2020 aged 67 Years. Loving husband to Sandra, you will be really sadly missed by her. Always and always in my heart and thoughts. The funeral service for all to attend will be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 11.00am. There will follow a private burial attended by close family at Shaw Cemetery. Sandra's flowers only please. Donations if desired can be made to the British Heart Foundation c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB. Please help us remember John by wearing either shorts and t-shirts or football t-shirts with trainers. Me too.
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 6, 2020