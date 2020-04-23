Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Findlater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John George Findlater

Add a Memory
John George Findlater Obituary
Findlater, John George died peacefully on 26 March 2020 aged 84 after a long battle with prostate cancer. A loyal friend and father, lover of animals and hater of cruelty of any kind. Those of us that knew him well loved him dearly. A celebration of his life will be held at his lovely home in the summer when all of his friends will be most welcome. Special thanks to Sue Ryder Care, the staff on Bay 1, Donnington Ward and all of his neighbours who made his last years so happy. Please remember him by making a donation to a charity of your choice or saying hello to a stranger when you pass them in the street.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -