Findlater, John George died peacefully on 26 March 2020 aged 84 after a long battle with prostate cancer. A loyal friend and father, lover of animals and hater of cruelty of any kind. Those of us that knew him well loved him dearly. A celebration of his life will be held at his lovely home in the summer when all of his friends will be most welcome. Special thanks to Sue Ryder Care, the staff on Bay 1, Donnington Ward and all of his neighbours who made his last years so happy. Please remember him by making a donation to a charity of your choice or saying hello to a stranger when you pass them in the street.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 23, 2020