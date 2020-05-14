|
MAYALL John. It is with great sadness that the family of John announce his passing after a brief illness on 10th May 2020 aged 85. John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, June, his son Jonathan, daughters Jacqueline, Julie, Lisa, daughter-in-law Bernadette, Nigel and his 15 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. Much loved by all and will be missed immensely. Private Funeral Service will be held at Thatcham Crematorium on Tuesday 26th May 2020
Published in Newbury Today on May 14, 2020