Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:45
West Berkshire Crematorium
John Michael FISH

John Michael FISH Obituary
FISH John Michael known as 'Parts' passed away peacefully in Basingstoke Hospital on Sunday 21st April 2019 aged 61. Brother of Gary, Brother-in-law to Donna and Uncle to Toby, Ben and Charlie. A lovely man who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 10th May at 12:45pm. Family flowers only, donations to Dementia UK may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on May 2, 2019
