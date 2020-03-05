Home

More Obituaries for John MULLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John MULLAN

John MULLAN In Memoriam
MULLAN John. 25th Anniversary (d.9th March 1995) Requiescat in pace. Formally of Hermitage near Newbury and Plumbridge, Northern Ireland. Much loved brother of the late Mary Early and fondly remembered always by his nieces and nephews. Anniversary Mass was celebrated at St Mary & St John Church of Wolverhampton on 3 March 2020. With much love to John, from his nieces and nephews, Rosie, Ann, Bridget, Patrick, Bernadette and their families. Also uncle to the late Michael and Frances Early.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 5, 2020
