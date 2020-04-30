Home

NASH, John Stuart, sadly passed away on 20th April, 2020 at West Berkshire Hospital after a short illness. He will be deeply missed by his sons, Gareth, Howard and Carl Nash and all his family and friends. An unattended Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 12th May, 2020 at West Berkshire Crematorium. A separate memorial for John is planned later in the year. Donations instead of flowers can be made to Macmillan Cancer, Age UK or Cancer Research UK
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 30, 2020
