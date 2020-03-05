|
PACZKO John sadly passed away on 24th February 2020 aged 95 years. Loving husband of the late Eileen and beloved father of the late Anne-Marie. He will be greatly missed by his loving sons Richard and Andrew. He was a devoted grandad, great grandad, uncle and father-in-law to a family that will remember him with great love. All who knew John are welcome to attend his funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March 2020 at 1:00pm. Family flowers only please but charitable donations if desired can be made to Newbury Cancer Care c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Rd, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 5, 2020