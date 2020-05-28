|
|
BELL John Richard 'Pete' Formerly of Lambourn passed away peacefully at Park View Nursing Home on 18th May, aged 90 years. Loving husband to Beryl. Father of Jane and Adrian, father in law to Alan and Amanda, special grandad and great grandad. A private family funeral will be held at Kingsdown Crematorium. Family flowers only, however donations would be appreciated for Royal British Legion c/o Hillier Funeral Service, 170 Victoria Road, Swindon, SN1 3DF. Enquiries: Tel; 01793 522797 or online athttps://www.hillierfuneralservice.co.uk/obituaries/john-richard-bell-pete/
Published in Newbury Today on May 28, 2020