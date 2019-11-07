Home

John Robin Munro GIBSON

John Robin Munro GIBSON Obituary
GIBSON John Robin Munro, formerly of Newtown, Newbury. Retired Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at St Richards Hospital, Chichester, died on 30th October aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Jennifer, much loved father of Elizabeth, David, Andrew and Caroline, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 21st November at St Wilfrids Church, Bognor Regis at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations to Dementia UK and Love Your Hospital may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel 01243 864745 or viawww.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 7, 2019
