SCOTT, John sadly passed away after a short illness on September 26th aged 71. A much loved Partner, Brother, Father and Grandfather and a friend to many. He will be sadly missed. Funeral to take place on Thursday 10th October 2019 at 1.45pm at Reading Crematorium (Caversham) and afterwards at Mapledurham Golf Club. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Voluntary Service at Wexham Park Hospital, Slough. All enquiries to E Sergeant & Son FD, Maidenhead.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 10, 2019