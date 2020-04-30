|
|
SPARROW John Francis, aged 81, died peacefully the morning of Monday 27th April 2020. Loving husband of Rosemary, brother of Diane, father of David, Stephen, Theresa and Suzanne, grandfather of Crystal and Sophie. John was a family man and a people person. He liked everyone to be happy and would put others before himself. He will be greatly missed by all. Donations in his memory if desired are for Thames Valley & Chiltern Air Ambulance c/o R. C. Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 30, 2020