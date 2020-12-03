|
UPHAM, John, passed away on 19th November 2020 aged 85 years. Much loved partner of Jenny and Daughter's Janine, Lisa, Wendy, Suzanne, and Emma. John will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Due to the current restrictions the funeral service will be private. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of John for the British Heart Foundation can be made via www.abwalker.co.uk. Enquiries to A.B. Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham. RG19 3HP Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 3, 2020