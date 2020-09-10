Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph COLLINS

Add a Memory
Joseph COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS Joseph William. Passed away On 6th September 2020, At Notrees Care Home, aged 92 years. He will be sadly missed by his children Clive, Sandra and Diane, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, family and friends. Private funeral service. Family flowers please but donations if desired for the R.N.L.I may be made online via Joseph's Tribute Page at wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -