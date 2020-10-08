Home

Hine Josephine of Ordino, Andorra previously of Moordown Farm, Henley, Nr Marlborough. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Josephine Hine, Mum passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday 20th September 2020. (Aged 87). She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and a truly caring, loving, independent woman & will always be a great example to us. Our hearts are broken but take comfort that she is with the Lord Tony, Janice, Maureen & Ringo. Later, when the covid threat is over, a service of thanksgiving for the life of Josephine will be held.
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 8, 2020
