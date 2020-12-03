|
NORTON, Josephine passed away peacefully on 25th November 2020 aged 87 years. Much loved Mum of Linda, Anthony and David, loving Nan of Andrew, Matthew, Mark, Phillip, Michael and Ricky and Great Gran of Sophia, Eliana and Henry. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at St Mary's Church, Kingsclere on 17th December 2020 at 1pm. Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service. In order that friends can pay their respects, Josie's cortège will leave the George and Horn at 12.35pm passing through George Street and finishing at St Mary's Church. Family flowers only. If desired, online donations can be made at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ to 'St Michael's Hospice'. All enquiries c/o Howe & Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury RG20 5QA. Tel (01635) 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 3, 2020