Brown Joyce 'Joy' Passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on 21st October 2019 aged 90 years. A much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to take place on Thursday 14th November at West Berkshire Crematorium at 12.45pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired, payable to Cancer Research UK or Alzheimers Society, may be sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 31, 2019