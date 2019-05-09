|
LAWRENCE. Joyce sadly passed peacefully away in the Overton Unit at Basingstoke Hospital on 19th April 2019, aged 89 years. Loving wife of Lionel, mum to Carolyn and Patrick, mum-in-law to Kay, special nan to Gary, Robert and Lee and a treasured great-grandmother. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 23rd May at 12.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on May 9, 2019