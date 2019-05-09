Home

Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:45
West Berkshire Crematorium
Joyce LAWRENCE

Joyce LAWRENCE Obituary
LAWRENCE. Joyce sadly passed peacefully away in the Overton Unit at Basingstoke Hospital on 19th April 2019, aged 89 years. Loving wife of Lionel, mum to Carolyn and Patrick, mum-in-law to Kay, special nan to Gary, Robert and Lee and a treasured great-grandmother. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 23rd May at 12.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on May 9, 2019
