KENNERLEY Judy Hilary. Died peacefully at home on Saturday 9th May. She was a fantastic partner to her husband Allan, a wonderful mother to her children, Russell, Lucie and Maxine and their partners Catherine, Steve and Brad and gorgeous Grandma to Jasmine, Oliver, James, Amber, Chloe, Zachary, Oliver and Max. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Private funeral service at "midday" on Friday 5th June. No flowers but donations if you wish to Cancer Research or Sue Ryder c/o Claridge Funeral Service, Parade Mews, The Parade, Marlborough, Wiltshire. SN8 INE. Telephone 01672 511836.
Published in Newbury Today on May 28, 2020