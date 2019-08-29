|
DAVIS Julie (Née Uzzell) passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on 14th August 2019. Wife of the late Roy Davis, much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at St Mary's Church Greenham on Wednesday 4th September at 2:00pm followed by interment. Flowers or donations if preferred for the NSPCC may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 29, 2019