HEATH Julie. Passed away unexpectedly on 26th September aged 46 years. Devoted Wife to Ian, Loving Mum (Modraé) to Jade and Katie, Sister to George and Aunty to Chelsea and Jackson, Daughter in Law (Best friend) to Gwen. Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 14th October at West Berkshire Crematorium, Invitation only. Flowers welcome, alternatively donations in Julie's memory, if desired to Chest Fund U250 or ICU U450 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital may be sent c/o Ash Brook The Funeral Directors, 412 Reading Road, Burghfield Common, Reading, RG7 3BU. Telephone: 0118 982 1101
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 8, 2020