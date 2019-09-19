Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Julie WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie WATSON

Add a Memory
Julie WATSON Obituary
WATSON on 8th September, Julie passed peacefully away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital. A devoted wife to Ian and mother to John, Ralph and Caroline, loving nan and big nana, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Acorn Ridge on Monday 23rd September at 2.00 p.m. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only but donations in her memory if desired to Cancer Research c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.