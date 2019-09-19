|
WATSON on 8th September, Julie passed peacefully away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital. A devoted wife to Ian and mother to John, Ralph and Caroline, loving nan and big nana, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Acorn Ridge on Monday 23rd September at 2.00 p.m. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only but donations in her memory if desired to Cancer Research c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 19, 2019